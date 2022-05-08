Why Anusuiya Uike's name is surfacing as possible presidential candidate

-
ALSO READ
Odisha gave world a message of peace and love: President Ram Nath Kovind
A united India can tackle any challenge: President Ram Nath Kovind
President Kovind to witness Victory Day celebrations in Bangladesh today
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Indian community abroad playing role in changing geo-politics: Kovind
-
As the tenure of the country's 14th President Ram Nath Kovind is ending in July, many names for presidential candidates are doing the rounds.
One such name is Anusiya Uike, who is the Chhattisgarh Governor and a tribal leader.
Born in Rohana Kala village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, Anusuiya has seen many ups and downs in life.
Right from school, she was interested in social and political activities.
Anusuiya has tried different levels to work for the uplift of the tribals.
She is a post-graduate in economics and worked as a lecturer in the university. At that time, she entered politics.
In 1985, she was elected to the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Damua and after that there was no looking back.
In 2006, she became a member of the Rajya Sabha.
She served as Minister for Women and Child Development in Arjun Singh's Cabinet in MP and as a member of various commissions at the national level.
She took many steps for the uplift of the tribals. She was conferred the 'Jagruk (vigilant) MLA' award and also the Bhim Rao Ambedkar fellowship.
According to tribal representative Gulzaar Singh Markam, Anusuiya has worked for the uplift of the tribals and that is the reason that the people of the community respect her.
Whenever she got an opportunity to work for the tribals, she neither hesitated, nor stepped back.
Her work for the tribals can be understood from the fact that for the empowerment of the women of the tribal community, she visited more than 80 districts in 22 states, made a report and submitted it to then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Political analyst Girija Shankar says that the "presidential post may be constitutional but the process for the presidential election is political. That is the reason that names are decided on the basis of political compulsions."
"Abdul Kalam Azad was made the President due to political compulsion. The same was the case when Ram Nath Kovind was elected President and if Anusuiya Uike's name will be suggested, it will also be only due to that," he said.
Elaborating further, Girija Shankar said that the "political scenario in our country is like if a large community is not connected with the stream of development, then symbolically a person from the community is given a plum post to show that work has been done for the development of the community, but actually things are different."
"It is just to show that minorities are also included in the mainstream. Likewise, people of the Scheduled Class and Scheduled Tribes are entrusted with a big responsibility," he added.
--IANS
snp/svn/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU