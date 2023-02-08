Will BJP order CBI probe into paper leak incidents in MP: Ashok Gehlot

-
Amid the opposition BJP's demand of a CBI inquiry into incidents of paper leak in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday asked if the saffron party was ready to order a probe into similar incidents in its party-ruled Madhya Pradesh.
He said the recruitment of contractual staff nurses of the National Health Mission in Madhya Pradesh was cancelled due to paper leak.
He said such incidents in Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and other states in the past few days are a matter of serious concern.
There is a need to find a solution to the countrywide problem of paper leaks. Will the BJP get a CBI inquiry into the paper leak in Madhya Pradesh? he tweeted.
The opposition BJP in Rajasthan has been targeting the Gehlot government in the state over the incidents of paper leak, and has demanded a CBI inquiry.
In December last, second grade teachers recruitment paper was leaked following which it was cancelled. Papers of various competitive exams had also leaked in the state.
First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:21 IST
