JUST IN
Will BJP order CBI probe into paper leak incidents in MP: Ashok Gehlot
Delhi CM writes to Shah over regularisation delay of 4,500 NDMC employees
Ruckus in Parliament as Oppn claims BJP member 'glorified Sati' practice
Pralhad Joshi seeks apology after Mahua Moitra uses offensive word in Parl
First bring together Raj Congress leaders, then talk of uniting India: BJP
Maharashtra leader Balasaheb Thorat resigns as Cong legislature party chief
No scope of complacency, take Budget to masses: PM Modi tells BJP MPs
Opposition parties to meet today to discuss strategy for parliament
Swami Prasad Maurya dares CM Yogi to register FIRs against seers, RSS chief
Opposition wants Parliament to function but Modi govt afraid: Congress
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Delhi CM writes to Shah over regularisation delay of 4,500 NDMC employees
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Will BJP order CBI probe into paper leak incidents in MP: Ashok Gehlot

He said the recruitment of contractual staff nurses of the National Health Mission in Madhya Pradesh was cancelled due to paper leak

Topics
Ashok Gehlot | BJP | CBI

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Amid the opposition BJP's demand of a CBI inquiry into incidents of paper leak in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday asked if the saffron party was ready to order a probe into similar incidents in its party-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

He said the recruitment of contractual staff nurses of the National Health Mission in Madhya Pradesh was cancelled due to paper leak.

He said such incidents in Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and other states in the past few days are a matter of serious concern.

There is a need to find a solution to the countrywide problem of paper leaks. Will the BJP get a CBI inquiry into the paper leak in Madhya Pradesh? he tweeted.

The opposition BJP in Rajasthan has been targeting the Gehlot government in the state over the incidents of paper leak, and has demanded a CBI inquiry.

In December last, second grade teachers recruitment paper was leaked following which it was cancelled. Papers of various competitive exams had also leaked in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ashok Gehlot

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU