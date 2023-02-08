Will BJP order CBI probe into paper leak incidents in MP: Ashok Gehlot

Amid the opposition BJP's demand of a inquiry into incidents of paper leak in Rajasthan, Chief Minister on Tuesday asked if the saffron party was ready to order a into similar incidents in its party-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

He said the recruitment of contractual staff nurses of the Health Mission in Madhya Pradesh was cancelled due to paper leak.

He said such incidents in Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and other states in the past few days are a matter of serious concern.

There is a need to find a solution to the countrywide problem of paper leaks. Will the get a inquiry into the paper leak in Madhya Pradesh? he tweeted.

The opposition in Rajasthan has been targeting the Gehlot government in the state over the incidents of paper leak, and has demanded a inquiry.

In December last, second grade teachers recruitment paper was leaked following which it was cancelled. Papers of various competitive exams had also leaked in the state.

