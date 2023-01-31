JUST IN
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Will not join BJP even if offered PM, president post: Siddaramaiah

Topics
BJP | Siddaramaiah | Congress

IANS  |  Ramanagar 

Siddaramaiah, karnataka assembly polls
File photo of Karnataka's former CM Siddaramaiah | Photo: PTI

Congress Legislature party leader Opposition leader in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asserted that he will never join the BJP even if offered the prime minister or president's post.

Addressing a rally at Magadi, Siddaramaiah further said that JD(S) and other parties will join hands with BJP for power. The JD(S) does not have any ideology and eligibility and can join hands with anyone to attain power.

"I have been tagged as anti-Hindu by the BJP. C.T. Ravi (BJP MLA, National General Secretary) calls me Siddramullah Khan. Mahatma Gandhi was a true Hindu. But, can the people who worship Godse be called real Hindus?" Siddaramaiah questioned.

Do they have respect? Do the parties who made alliance with such people have any respect? he asked.

"During my tenure as the CM, I have given food security to all. BJP has not been able to do it. Seven kilograms of rice was given earlier, which was brought down to five kilograms by the BJP government. When we attain power, we will give 10 kilograms of rice and Rs 2,000 every month to women," he said.

--IANS

mka/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 13:37 IST

