Will personally monitor implementation of government schemes, says Stalin

-
ALSO READ
Cancel bid for hydrocarbon exploration in TN; CM Stalin tells PM Modi
MK Stalin's wife, son campaign for DMK ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls
DA hike for Tamil Nadu govt employees advanced to Jan 1, 2022: CM Stalin
Tamil Nadu goes to polls today, first time sans Jayalalitha, Karunanidhi
Will push Centre for metro rail project in Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said he will personally monitor, in real-time, the progress of implementation of various welfare measures undertaken by his government and urged officials of the state government to expeditiously take up their implementation.
Chairing a review meeting of secretaries of various state government departments, here, Stalin recalled his party DMK's 500-odd promises made for the April 6 Assembly polls and said he will monitor the various initiatives through a "dash board."
Pointing out that a slew of announcements have been made in the Governor's address and the budget, besides district-specific ones and those made in the state Assembly, Stalin sought for the official's "total cooperation" in their implementation.
"... I will monitor the ministers vis-a-vis implementation of the announcements. I have been insisting for the last two days that I will directly monitor them. Not just ministers, my monitoring will be in such a way that it would pertain to the secretary concerned completing the job on time," Stalin said.
For this purpose, there will a "dash board" and he would keep an eye on the developments via a screen at his room, he added.
The dash board shall have information relating to "Physical" and "Financial" target and he will review the progress twice a week based on this dash board, Stalin informed.
He also called for better coordination among departments to ensure there was no delay in implementing projects and schemes.
Meanwhile, in a separate release, Stalin announced setting up a committee to monitor if social justice was being followed in the state properly.
This proposed committee, which will have government authorities, academicians and legal experts, will monitor if social justice is properly followed in education, jobs and promotions, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU