DRDO successfully conducts flight test of ABHYAS drone from ITR in Odisha

India on Monday successfully conducted the flight test of ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) from a test range in Odisha, Defence sources said.
The trial, carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore, was tracked by various radars and electro-optic systems.
"It proved its performance in a fully autonomous way point navigation mode," a source said.
The configuration of ABHYAS is designed on an in-line small gas turbine engine and it uses indigenously developed MEMS based navigation system.
