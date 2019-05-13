JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

25 flights delayed at Kolkata as Internet server goes down after 5.30 pm
Business Standard

DRDO successfully conducts flight test of ABHYAS drone from ITR in Odisha

The trial was tracked by various radars and electro-optic systems

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

DRDO, ABHYAS, ABHYAS drone
DRDO conducted successful flight test of ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) from Interim Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha.

India on Monday successfully conducted the flight test of ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) from a test range in Odisha, Defence sources said.

The trial, carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore, was tracked by various radars and electro-optic systems.

"It proved its performance in a fully autonomous way point navigation mode," a source said.

The configuration of ABHYAS is designed on an in-line small gas turbine engine and it uses indigenously developed MEMS based navigation system.
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 22:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU