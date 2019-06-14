Odisha docs hold protest in support of agitating doctors in

As a mark of solidarity towards their protesting colleagues in West Bengal, junior doctors in Odisha Friday staged with bandages on their foreheads, besides staying away from duty.

Members of the (RDA), AIIMS, Bhubaneswar went on a ceasework protesting the attack on two junior doctors in the neighbouring state.

Above 250 junior doctors sat on with bandages on their foreheads and did not join duty, including the outpatient department (OPD).

"The ceasework by the resident doctors has affected the health service at here. The strike is for one day as a mark of solidarity towards the agitating doctors in West Bengal," a senior doctor at the said.

The Residents' Doctor Association, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar said in a press release, that it was disheartened and saddened at the grievous crime against the medical fraternity of West Bengal.

The (IMA) has directed the members of all its state branches to stage protests and wear black badges on Friday.

In a communique to all its state presidents and secretaries, the IMA has asked them to organise demonstrations in front of the district collectors' offices from 10 am to noon on Friday and hand over a memorandum addressed to the to the collectors in every district.

The junior doctors have been agitating in since Tuesday demanding security for themselves in government hospitals, after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at the state-run College and Hospital.

(OMSA) and doctors of the and Hospital in Cuttack on Thursday had also protested the incident in

