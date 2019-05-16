10 college students injured after minivan crashes into divider on Yamuna Expressway

Ten students were injured, three of them critically, after a minivan carrying them to their college crashed into a road divider on the Expressway Thursday, police said.

There were 10 students inside the vehicle en route to the in when the incident took place around 2.30 pm under station limits, they said.

"It appears that the vehicle was driving at a high speed and the lost the control over it. As a result, the vehicle crashed into a divider and overturned along the Expressway," Circle Officer, 2nd, said.

He said all students on board suffered serious injuries and they have been admitted to

Three of them are in a critical condition, Shrivastav added.

Station House Officer, Dankaur, Samresh Kumar Singh said most of the students injured in the incident belonged to Noida and

The students were going to the college to appear for exams, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)