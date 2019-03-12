10 companies of CPF to arrive in West Bengal by Friday

At least 10 companies of central paramilitary forces (CPF) will arrive in by March 15, ahead of the seven-phase election beginning April 11.

Personnel of 10 companies of (BSF) will be deployed in certain "vulnerable pockets" to instill confidence among the voters, Additional Chief Electoral Officer said Tuesday.

They will carry out route marches for area domination, he told a press conference.

Basu said the number of vulnerable pockets, which are decided on several factors including past incidents of violence, was still being assessed.

The elections will be held in the country from April 11 and polling will take place in in seven phases.

He said the EC's 'cVigil' app, through which voters can register any poll-related complaints, has started functioning.

The EC has received 86 complaints of which over 40 were being followed up.

The rest of the complaints were non-serious in nature as some of the voters had tried to test the efficacy of the app, he said.

Basu said the process of video surveillance for monitoring the expenditure of candidates has also started.

