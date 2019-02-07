10 policemen trapped as avalanche strikes J&K's Kulgam district

At least 10policemen were feared trapped inside their post after a avalanche struckKulgam district near the on Srinagar- National Highway on Thursday evening, police said.

The avalanche hit the north portal of on the Qazigund side,a said.

While 10 policemen posted at the post near the tunnel were reported safe,10 others are believed to be trapped, he said.

"Police rescue teams and other concerned agencieshave been rushed to the site," he added.

valley has been witnessing heavy snowfall since Wednesday with district in south receiving maximum precipitation in the last 24 hours. Some places in the district have received as much as five feet snow, officials said.

The Snow and Avalanche Studies Establishment has issued an avalanche warning of varying degrees to 16 of the 22 districts in and for the next 24 hours.

High danger avalanche warning has been issued to Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, and Kupwara districts in the valley, while medium danger warning was issued to Poonch,Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar,Udhampur and Leh districts.

A low danger warning was issued for district.

