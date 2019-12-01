Jobs galore at IIT-Madras: 102 offers made on first day of placements

-
Nearly 20 companies including technology giant Microsoft, investment bank Goldman Sachs, Mobile chipmaker Qualcomm have made 102 job offers to students during the first phase of placement session 1.1, which began at IIT-Madras in Chennai on Sunday.
Out of the total job offers, four include overseas placements.
The offers recorded an increase from 85 during Session I of last year at IIT, Madras, a press release said.
The Phase I of the placement season would go on till December 8, it said.
"In this placement season, IIT Madras has exceeded the number of offers achieved in session 1.1 of last year. We expect the positive trend to continue..," IIT Madras, Training and Placement, Advisors Manu Santhanam and Professor C S Shankar Ram said.
Session 1.1 witnessed 20 offers from Microsoft, 11 from Goldman Sachs, nine from Qualcomm and Boston Consulting Group with 7 offers.
According to IIT Madras, a total of 1,334 students have registered for placements this year.
The total number of companies registered for Phase I placement season is 227, the release added.