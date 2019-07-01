11 IAS officers given new postings in Haryana

Eleven IAS officers, including state Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora, were given new postings in Haryana with immediate effect on Monday, an official spokesperson said.

Arora, who was appointed the chief secretary on Sunday, has been given the additional charge of vigilance department.

She currently has the charge of general administration, personnel, training, parliamentary affairs, administrative reforms departments and secretary in-charge of plan coordination.

Additional Chief Secretary Navraj Sandhu has been given the charge of financial commissioner, revenue and disaster management and consolidation departments.

Senior IAS officer Dhanpat Singh has been posted as additional chief secretary, housing department.

ACS Trilok Chand Gupta has been given the additional charge of transport department.

Mahavir Singh, principal secretary, labour department, has been posted as principal secretary, school education department, relieving P K Das of the said charge.

Ankur Gupta, principal secretary, electronics and information technology department has been posted as principal secretary, higher education department.

He has also been given the additional charge of principal secretary, technical education department.

Vineet Garg, managing director, Haryana Power Generation Corporation and Commissioner, Karnal Division has been posted as principal secretary, labour department.

Mohammed Shayin, managing director, Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited has been posted as MD, Haryana Power Generation Corporation, relieving Vineet Garg.

IAS officer Vinay Singh has been posted as secretary, forests department. He will also be commissioner, municipal corporation, Hisar.

Garima Mittal, managing director, Haryana Scheduled Castes Development Corporation, managing director, Haryana Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections Kalyan Nigam Limited has been posted as chief executive officer, smart city, Faridabad.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram and chief executive officer-cum-secretary, Haryana Smartgram Development Authority, has been given the additional charge of commissioner, municipal corporation, Gurugram.

