Over 25 IAS officers reshuffled in U'khand

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Uttarakhand, more than two dozen IAS officers were given either new or additional responsibilities on Thursday.

The IAS officers who got additional responsibilities included additional chief secretary Radha Raturi, secretary animal husbandry Minakshi Sundaram and chief electoral officer Saujanya.

Raturi was made additional principal secretary secretariat administration, Minakshi Sundaram secretary agriculture and panchayati Raj and Saujanya was given secretary women empowerment and child development in addition to their current responsibilities.

Manisha Panwar was removed as secretary water resources. She was replaced by Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh.

Harbans Chugh was appointed secretary sugarcane and sugar. Brijesh Sant was appointed secretary sports and youth welfare. V Shanmugam was made District Magistrate of Tehri, Dipendra Chowdhary of Haridwar and C Ravishankar of Dehradun and Savin Bansal of Nainital.

Ranbir Singh Chauhan was made excise commissioner and Haridwar DM Dipak Rawat was appointed mela officer for Haridwar.

D Senthil Pandiyan was removed as secretary agricultural education and marketing.

Apart from the 25 IAS officers, nine provincial civil service officers have also been reshuffled.

