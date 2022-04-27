Massive fire at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill, 10 fire tenders on spot

JUST IN
Business Standard

A massive fire broke out at North Delhi's Bhalswa landfill on Tuesday.

ANI 

A massive fire broke out at North Delhi's Bhalswa landfill on Tuesday.

Over 10 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flames. According to Delhi Fire Service officials, smoke was reported around 5 PM that later spread into a massive fire.

"We received a call at around 5.47 pm. Initially, there was only smoke but later due to wind fire erupted. 12 fire tenders are present at the spot. Our aim is to ensure that fire does not spread to residential areas," said, CL Meena, Assistant Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Wed, April 27 2022. 07:28 IST

