Syria regime and rebels swap prisoners, says Turkey

The and rebels have swapped prisoners as part of a peace process brokered by Russia, and Turkey, the said.

"Many people who had been detained by rebel groups and by the Syrian regime have been freed" in a reciprocal and simultaneous move, Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

The Britain-based for Human Rights said each side had released 20 prisoners, with 11 women among those freed by the Syrian regime.

Russia, and are working to bring about peace in under what is known as the process.

Each country plays a key role in the conflict that started in March 2011 and has left more than 360,000 dead and displaced millions more.

and have intervened on the side of Syria's government, ensuring its survival, while supports rebel groups in to prevent Syrian Kurds establishing and expanding territory along its border.

All of them say they are fighting Islamic State fighters and other jihadists in the northern regions.

The process has gradually come to eclipse a UN-sponsored negotiations framework known as the process whose participants include the and European powers that would be key donors in an international post-conflict reconstruction programme for

Tuesday's prisoner swap took place near the city of Al-Bab, in province

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)