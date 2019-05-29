16.38 lakh passengers on Aqua Line after 4 months, daily avg 13,317

In the first four months of its operations, the has so far ferried 16.38 lakh passengers between and Greater Noida, while generating a revenue of Rs 4.77 crore, the Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said Wednesday.

Built for Rs 5,503 crore, the was launched on January 25 this year and connects the twin-cities in western Uttar Pradesh's Nagar district, running over 29.7 km via 21 metro stations.

"The total revenue since January 25 till May 28 stood at Rs 4.77 crore, a daily average of Rs 3.88 lakh, while the total ridership during the period has been 16.38 lakh passengers, a daily average of 13,317," showed a data released by the

"The highest ever single day revenue so far was earned on May 27 when the made Rs 5.80 lakh on the back of highest ridership of 19,413 passengers," it stated. The average daily revenue per station has been Rs 18,484, the average daily ridership stood at 634 passengers, the data showed.

The lowest daily average revenue was Rs 20 at Sector 147, followed by Sector 145 (Rs 23), Sector 144 and Sector 146 (both Rs 36) and Sector 148 (Rs 140), it showed.

Sector 51, the starting/terminus station in Noida, has witnessed the maximum daily ridership of 4,048 on an average, followed by (1,707), NSEZ (982), Sector 142 (906) and Sector 76 (809), it stated.

Sector 147 metro station witnessed the average lowest daily ridership of 20, followed by Sector 145 (23), Sector 144 (36), Sector 146 (36) and Sector 148 (140), it showed.

The agency said that so far 20,221 smart cards have been sold, an average 164 daily, while 11,67,818 Quick Response (QR)-coded tickets have been sold, an average of 9,494 per day.

"As much as 71.80 per cent passengers have used QR-coded paper tickets, while 28.20 per cent used the smart cards," the stated.

The number of passengers who have so far used the mobile phone-based QR app to avail rides stands at 8,288, it added.

The NMRC said it has also earned Rs 4.59 lakh in revenue through parking at metro stations, a daily average of Rs 5,345.

The NMRC operates its trains from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, the revenue hours begin from 8 am and services are available till 10 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)