Power failure hits service on Noida-Greater Noida Metro

Service on the Noida-Greater metro was hit due to a technical glitch on Monday night, exactly a month after its inauguration, according to its operator the Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).

The breakdown on the Aqua Line was caused due to in the between Sector 144 and metro station, resulting in the services being halted, a said.

The breakdown was caused around 9 pm and services were still to be resumed at the time this report was filed.

P D Upadhyay said were immediately deployed for passengers.

"No fare has been charged from those having the QR ticket or on the feeder bus for drop at stations between Sector 144 and station," he said.

He said 57 passengers boarded the bus at Metro 144 for

A team of officials of the Metro Rail Corporation and the (DMRC) were at the spot to resolve the problem, Upadhyay said.

Built for Rs 5,503 crore, the Aqua Line, that connects Noida and Greater covering 29.7 km via 21 stations between the twin-cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar, was inaugurated on January 25 amid much fanfare.

