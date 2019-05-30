2 Babbar Khalsa members held in Punjab

With the arrest of two persons, the Thursday claimed to have busted a module of Khalsa International (BKI), an outfit backed by Pakistan's ISI.

Jagdev Singh and Ravinderpal Singh were allegedly arranging funds and weapons for the sleeper cells of the banned group on the directives of alias Khanpuriya, currently in

Police had received a specific input that Kulwinderjit Singh, along with his associates, had planned to target leaders of a specific community to spread terror and disturb communal harmony in the state.

of Ludhiana, Ravinderpal Singh of Moga besides Jagdev Singh of Fategarh Sahib were booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act, Explosive Substances (Amendment) Act 2001 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, police said.

According to police, was involved in several terrorist activities and had shifted to in January 2019 to plan and coordinate terror activities in and abroad.

He was in touch with ISI, BKI and other terror operatives in Pakistan, police said, adding that investigations were on to unravel the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)