Dredging Corporation reports Rs 111-cr net profit in Jan-Mar

State-run of on Thursday said its standalone net profit rose manifold to Rs 111.11 crore during the quarter ended on March 31, 2019, mainly due to increased income.

The company had posted Rs 17.11 crore net profit during the same period a year ago, said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 238.38 crore from Rs 168.18 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 126.80 crore in the last quarter of 2018-19 against Rs 148.10 crore in January-March 2018.

