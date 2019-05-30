Father's day as Djokovic wins in front of his son

Top and world number one cruised into third round on Thursday and admitted it had been an emotional day playing for the first time in front of his four-year-old son.

Djokovic, bidding to become just the second man to hold all four Slams at the same time twice, cruised to a 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 win over Swiss lucky loser

Watching from the player's box on was Djokovic's son

"It's a very special day for me as it's the first time in my life that I have played in front of my son," said the 32-year-old Serb.

"He showed incredible patience to sit there for an hour and a half.

"Usually, he's not that patient with " Last July, joined in with the celebrations on as Djokovic claimed a fourth

However, he was not allowed to watch the final against as the bans all children under the age of five from attending during a match.

Djokovic goes on to face Italian Salvatore Caruso, ranked 147, for a place in the last 16 in

Thursday was a lot more enjoyable for Djokovic than his last visit to in 2018 when he was knocked out in the quarter-finals by

His win over world number 104 Laaksonen was his 23rd straight at the Slams as he reached the third round in for the 14th consecutive year.

Caruso, 26, upset French 26th 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the third round of a Slam for the first time.

