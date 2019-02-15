2 CRPF jawans from TN among 40 killed in Kashmir;both resumed

G Subramanian and C Sivachandran, the two CPRF personnel killed in the Pulawama terror attack, had returned to their camps barely five days ago after spending about a month's leave in their home state

about their deaths came as a shock to their families.

Both the young men had spoken to their spouses only hours before they were killed in the terror attack.

Subramanian, who belonged to Savalaperi, had joined CRPF in 2014 and was posted in and in Chennai before being moved to Jammu and Kashmir, a family member said.

He got married in 2017.

The jawan had come home on a long leave last month for festival and returned to his camp only on February 10, he said.

Krishnaveni, Subramanian's wife, said her husband had sustained injuries following stone pelting in months after her marriage.

"But he did not disclose it. He will never reveal such hazards he faced in the line of duty as we will be upset," she told channel 'Puthiya Thalaimurai.'



The school where Subramanian studied in the village observed silence for a few minutes and paid homage to the martyr.

from district in the state was also among those killed.

Sivachandran's brother-in-law V told that he had left home only on February 9 to resume duty after a month's leave when he visited his village of about 30 km from town.

" is survived by his wife who is now pregnant. They have a two-year-old son," he said.

Sobbing inconsolably, said a government job should be given to his sister considering her future and family needs.

Sivachandran, a post graduate in history, joined the CRPF in 2010 and he had always been brave and cheerful. "Hours before his death, he called my sister by 12 o'clock on the fateful Thursday," he said.

"They have no earning male member in the family. Sivachandran's 27-year-old younger brother died of electrocution last year and his sister is speech impaired and unmarried," said.

Sivachandran's father sobbed, saying "he went to save the nation, but could not protect his family."



In Chennai, K Palaniswami Friday announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh each to the bereaved families.

He condemned the deadly attack carried out by a Jaish suicide bomber who rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a bus carrying CRPF personel.

In a release, Palaniswami said he was also grieved to learn that two of the 40 killed were from

Deputy O Panneerselvam and top condemned the attack.

"...time has come to put an end to all these barbaric acts. My heart goes out to the families of the jawans who lost their lives...may their souls rest in peace," the said.

M K also condemned the attack.

"I'm deeply grieved and firmly condemn the cowardly attack on #CRPF soldiers in Awantipora.

"DMK while expressing deep condolences to all the bereaved families stands firmly with the security personnel in the service of the nation," he tweeted.

