2 arrested with heroin in Itanagar

Two men have been arrested here along with 36 grams of heroin, police said Saturday.

They have been identified as Bengia Rigia (20), son of People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) chief Kahfa Bengia, and Sosar Punung, of Congress's Palin constituency candidate Takam Pario, officials said.

While 31 grams of have been found from Sosar, police said they seized 5 grams of the from Bengia.

A team was formed to check drug peddling in the city and on prior inputs a probe was started and the duo was arrested, Superintent of Police (Capital) Tume Amo said.

was arrested from a government quarter at Vivek Vihar area of city and Bengia was arrested from his house in Mowb-II area, the said.

Police said they have also seized 58 long and 42 small plastic tubes used to sell

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)