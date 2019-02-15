BSP functionary, woman arrested for attempt to 'honey-trap' ex-UP minister

A local BSP functionary and a woman were arrested in Greater on Friday for allegedly trying to "honey-trap" a former in the government and malign his image, police said on Friday.

A complaint was lodged on January 26 by and former Kartar Nagar, alleging that an unknown woman was insisting on meeting him and threatening to malign his image if he did not meet her, the police said.

"The woman would repeatedly use WhatsApp to call and text him. She wanted to meet him so that she could get their pictures clicked together and extort money from him," a said.

A case was lodged at the station and the phone number was tracked down to Usha (name changed). It emerged that she was working on instructions of Updesh Nagar, a local BSP functionary, the said.

"Usha and were arrested on Friday from the Bisrakh mod chowki under the station area," he added.

During interrogation, the woman admitted that she was working on instructions of Updesh Nagar, who wanted to settle a score with Kartar Nagar, the said.

" told the police that one of his relatives was to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from on a BSP ticket, but had got his nomination cancelled at the last moment using his influence and alleging that the candidate had a rape case against him," he added.

According to the police, wanted the woman to "honey-trap" the former and take their pictures together in order to malign his image.

"The woman was told that they would ask for Rs 2 crore from and she would get her share from that, to which she had agreed," the said.

The woman and Updesh Nagar were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 384 (extortion) and 507 (criminal intimidation) and produced before a local court, the police said.

