2 people test positive for coronavirus in Srinagar, number of cases in J-K rise to 6

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Srinagar, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to six, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"2 more cases reported positive in Srinagar. One has confirmed travel history outside India. Full details regarding the second being ascertained," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

With the fresh cases, the number of coronavirus positive patients in Srinagar City has gone up to three, while the total number of infected persons in the union territory rose to six.

First Published: Tue, March 24 2020. 15:12 IST

