20 IIITs set up under PPP yet to start dual degree courses: HRD minister

Twenty IIITs established under the Public-Private Partnership are yet to introduce dual degree courses as their infrastructure is in developing stage, Union HRD Minister 'Nishank' informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Replying to a question whether the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) propose to introduce dual degree courses in view of the market demand, 'Nishank' informed the House that four centrally-funded IIITs at Allahabad, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Kanchipuram are already offering dual degree courses.

In the 20 IIITs established under Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode and one centrally-funded IIIT at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, infrastructure is in developing stage and hence, presently, they are not able to introduce dual degree courses, he said.

The Board of Governors of these institutes are empowered to start new courses, including dual degree courses, he said.