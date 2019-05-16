20 injured in bank explosion in Pakistan's Punjab

-
ALSO READ
20 injured in explosion at bank in Pakistan
Teenage Hindu girl's kidnapping sparks protest in Pak's Punjab
Punjab legislators distance themselves from Pak minister's anti-Hindu remarks
Pakistan's NAB arrests PTI minister for corruption
Death toll rises to 11 in Lahore suicide attack outside Sufi shrine
-
At least 20 people were injured in an explosion at a private bank on Thursday in Sadiqabad area of Pakistan's Punjab Province, according to a media report.
The bank building was completely damaged in the blast and the area has been cordoned off, Geo TV reported.
Initial reports suggest that the blast occurred due to a gas cylinder explosion, police said.
Security forces have launched a search and rescue operation, while the injured have been shifted to a nearby medical facility for assistance.
Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar asked authorities to submit a report on the incident within 24 hours.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU