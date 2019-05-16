20 injured in bank explosion in Pakistan's Punjab

At least 20 people were injured in an explosion at a on Thursday in Sadiqabad area of Pakistan's Province, according to a media report.

The was completely damaged in the blast and the area has been cordoned off, Geo TV reported.

Initial reports suggest that the blast occurred due to a gas cylinder explosion, police said.

Security forces have launched a search and rescue operation, while the injured have been shifted to a nearby medical facility for assistance.

of asked authorities to submit a report on the incident within 24 hours.

