21.52 per cent voting recorded till 11 am in Bihar

Around 21.52 per cent of 1.38 crore voters exercised their franchise in the first four hours of polling in eight seats of in the sixth phase on Sunday, election officials said.

A was killed at a polling station in a freak incident of firing by a before polling started in Sheohar seat.

A few incidents of malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines were reported from various booths, the officials said.

Vaishali recorded the highest voter turnout at 25.50 per cent, followed by 22.50 per cent in East Champaran, 21.80 per cent in West Champaran, 21.50 in Valmikinagar, 21.20 per cent in Sheohar, 21 per cent in Siwan, 20.60 in Gopalganj and 18.30 per cent in Maharajganj.

"Polling has been peaceful with no untoward incidents reported from any of these constituencies so far except initial reports of EVM malfunctioning from a few places. Voting began after rectifying the technical problems," an said.

He said the polling began late - between 30 minutes and 90 minutes - in certain polling stations due to technical problems in EVMs which were rectified.

A was killed at a polling station in Sheohar constituency when a homeguard accidently fired from his rifle while he was cleaning his gun before the start of polls in the morning, police said.

The injured polling officer, identified as Shivendra Kishore, was admitted to a hospital where he died.

The homeguard was arrested, police said.

Prominent candidates whose electoral fate will be decided on Sunday's polling included Radha Mohan Singh (East Champaran), Raghuvansh Prasad Singh (Vaishali), RJD's (Siwan) who is the wife of strongman and former Mohammad Shahabuddin, BJP sitting MPs Rama Devi (Sheohar), (Maharajganj) and (West Champaran).

