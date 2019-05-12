Sri Lanka Catholics hold 1st Sunday Mass since attacks

The in has held the first regular Sunday Mass since the suicide bombings of churches and hotels killed more than 250 people.

Military forces and police armed with assault rifles are patrolling the streets leading to churches and standing outside the compounds.

Everyone entering is required to produce identity cards and is body searched.

Parking is banned near the churches and officials have requested worshippers to bring along only minimum baggage.

Seven suicide bombers struck two Catholic and one and three luxury hotels. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks, carried out by a local radicalized Muslim group.

