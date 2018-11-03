Plans for world's largest ocean sanctuary in Antarctic blocked

A plan to create the world's largest marine sanctuary in waters was shot down when a key conservation summit failed to reach a consensus, with environmentalists on Saturday decrying a lack of scientific

Member states of the organisation tasked with overseeing the sustainable exploitation of the failed at an annual meeting Friday to agree over the a 1.8 million square kilometre (1.1 million square miles) maritime protection zone.

The proposed sanctuary -- some five times the size of -- would ban fishing in a vast area in the Weddell sea, protecting key species including seals, penguins and whales.

Consensus is needed from all 24 members of the of Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) and the

But environmental groups say and -- whose concerns over compliance issues and fishing rights have proved key stumbling blocks in the past -- along with Norway, played a part in rejecting the plan.

"This was an historic opportunity to create the largest protected area on in the Antarctic: safeguarding wildlife, tackling climate change and improving the health of our global oceans," Greenpeace's said in a statement on Saturday.

"Twenty-two delegations came here to negotiate in good faith but, instead, serious scientific proposals for urgent marine protection were derailed by interventions which barely engaged with the science and made a mockery of any pretence of real deliberation."



is home to penguins, seals, toothfish, whales and huge numbers of krill, a for many species.

They are considered critical for scientists to study how marine ecosystems function and to understand the impacts of climate change on the ocean.

Plans were set out in 2009 to establish a series of (MPAs) in the allowing marine life to migrate between areas for breeding and foraging, but it has been slow going.

The CCAMLR summit, held in each year in Hobart, Australia, was able in 2016 to establish a massive US and New Zealand-backed MPA around the covering an area roughly the size of Britain, and combined.

As well as the huge sanctuary, proposals to establish two further MPAs in and the Western Peninsula were also dashed this year.

Together, the three zones would cover close to three million square kilometres.

Andrea Kavanagh, of The Pew Charitable Trusts' Antarctic and work, described the failure to achieve an MPA designation as "discouraging".

"Without an East Antarctic MPA, critical foraging grounds for and Adelie penguins, toothfish, and many other species will not be safeguarded," she said in a statement.

The CCAMLR released a statement saying the new MPAs were the "subject of much discussion" and would be considered again at next year's meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)