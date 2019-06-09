26.17 per cent hike in revenue collection in Bihar

Sushil Kumar on Sunday said the has made a collection of Rs 25,583 crore in revenue in 2018-19, which is 26.17 per cent more than that of the last fiscal.

"The has increased revenue collection by 26.17 per cent in 2018-19, which is Rs 25,583 crore, in comparison to the figure of 2017-18, when GST was introduced," said who also holds portfolio.

Out of Rs 25,583 crore collections, the state received Rs 24,810.22 crore from GST while Rs 772.8 crore as came revenue from which does not come under the purview of GST.

has been saying for quite sometime that was benefited by the introcution of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

A total of 2,44,609 new tax-payers were enrolled in since GST was rolled out on July 1, 2017, Modi said.

The number of registered tax-payers stood at 1,66,323 prior to GST regime.

