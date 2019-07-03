27,804 stray dogs caught by NDMC in north Delhi in 2018-19

There has been a rise in the number of stray dogs caught by civic authorities in north Delhi with over 27,800 canines being captured and sterilised in 2018-19, according to official data shared on Wednesday.

However, there has been a fall in the number of monkeys caught by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in last two years.

Leader of Congress in the BJP-led NDMC Mukesh Goel Wednesday raised the issue of street dog and monkey menace in Delhi during the meeting of the NDMC's Standing Committee and alleged the civic body had "totally failed" in its duty to curb it over the last few years.

In a written reply to a question asked by him, NDMC said, in financial year 2018-19, as many as 27,804 dogs were caught and sterilised. In the same period, 235 monkeys and 1,941 stray cattle were caught.

In 2017-18, as many as 21,438 dogs, 1,681 stray cattle and 418 monkeys were caught, and in 2016-17 as many as 9,866 dogs, 4,373 stray cattle and 68 monkeys were caught, it said.

According to officials the NDMC currently runs three dog sterilisation facilities at Timarpur, Peeragadhi and Lucknow Road and eight NGOs have been engaged to carry out the job.

North Delhi Commissioner Varsha Joshi said during the meeting that the NDMC was facing the issue of monkey-catchers. Besides, there have been a lot of confusion for a long time, as to which authority should catch monkeys, civic body or forest department, which has further hampered the work.

As per current norm, monkeys caught by civic bodies in Delhi are released in the wild in Asola Bhatti sanctuary area.

In response to number of animal bite cases, the civic authorities said, as many as 31,410 cases of dog bite (resulting in 13 deaths), and 1,389 cases of monkey bite were reported in 2017-18.

In year 2018-19, as many as 16,229 cases of dog bite (resulting in 15 deaths), and 554 cases of monkey bite were reported, while in 2019-20, as many as 1,175 of dog bites (resulting in five deaths) and four of monkey bites have been reported.

No death has been reported from monkey bites by civic authorities from 2017-19, according to the data shared.

On a question related to a proposal to build a 'dog home', the NDMC replied, it cannot be done as it at variance with the Centre's Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules 2001.

In response to a question on anti-rabies vaccine availability, the NDMC said, it was not available at hospitals and dispensaries run by it.

On diptheria deaths, the NDMC said, one person has died and 75 have been diagnosed with it in year 2019-20.

In 2018-19, as many as 99 had died of it and 760 were affected while in 2017-18, as many as 102 had succumbed to the disease that had affected 543 people, it said.

