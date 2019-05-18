3 arrested over forging signature of Telangana CM

Three people have been arrested for alleged involvement in creating a fake document for mutation of land here with the forged signature of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, police said Saturday.

They were arrested based on the May 15 complaint by the (RDO) of Rajendranagar against a man about the forged letter in the name of ruling Rashtra Samiti party with the forged signature of Rao.

The letter, addressed to the of district, was for mutation of the land in Gachibowli area, a police release said.

The forgery came to light when the RDO got suspicious about the letter submitted by the man at the Collectorate on May 14 and cross checked with the and the TRS.

It was found to be "a fake, forged and fabricated document," the release said adding a case was registered and the man and two others were arrested Friday for their alleged involvement in the matter.

One more person was absconding, the release added.

