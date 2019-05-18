4 arrested for ATM fraud in west Delhi

Four men have been arrested for allegedly cheating 88 persons by their cards in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, police said Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Dharmendra Saini (38), Siddharth (30), (36) and (27), they said.

According to the police, Saini and Siddharth were previously involved in over three dozen cases of fraud in Delhi, and

"The arrest was made after the accused were captured on CCTV footages of the two ATMs where they withdrew cash from," of Police (west) said.

During interrogation, the accused said they targeted ATMs where security guards were not present.

After Shukla would on the CCTV cameras of the ATMs, Saini would install skimming machines, which save passwords when money is withdrawn, Bhardwaj said.

Later, the gang would clone a card, the said.

The accused would cheat people to maintain their luxurious lifestyles, she said.

They bought the skimming and had installed them at ATMs in Dwarka, Mahipalpur, Palam, and Vikas Puri area, the added.

The police have recovered over Rs 15 lakh cash, 300 white cards for cloning, 85 used cards, 30 debit cards, small cameras and several other high-end gadgets. Three vehicles were also seized from the accused, Bhardwaj said.

Efforts are being made to ascertain the cheated amount and the source of the recovered and country-made pistol, police said, adding they are trying to nab the other accused involved in the case.

