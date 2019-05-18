EC to use two EVMs in Kolkata North seat for LS polls

The will on Sunday put to use two Machines in each booth in the Kolkata North constituency, as the candidature of 21 nominees has surpassed the capacity of a single EVM, a senior said Saturday.

The poll panel has commissioned 2,000 extra EVMs and employed more personnel to man them, he said.

The Kolkata North seat will go to polls in the seventh and final phase of the on Sunday.

"There are 21 candidates in the Kolkata Uttar constituency and the maximum one can accommodate is 16. This has necessitated two EVMs in each booth," the told

The EC had faced a similar situation in Howrah, Malda North and Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituencies, too.

In there were 19 candidates, while Malda North and Darjeeling had 16 each, along with the NOTA option.

TMC's will contest against Rahul Sinha, the in the Kolkata North constituency. The CPI(M) has fielded Kaninika Bose and the Congress,

An electorate of 1,49,63,064 will decide the fate of 111 candidates in nine Lok Sabha constituencies on Sunday.

