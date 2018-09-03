3 child labourers rescued in Muzaffarnagar

Police have rescued three children who were allegedly employed by a to work in his field in a village here, an said Monday.

The children belonged to Madhya Pradesh's Singoli district. They were employed by a to work in his field in Budina Kalan village, said.

The trio were rescued Sunday based on information provided by the Police, he said.

Atri said the children were produced before a child welfare board, which recorded their statements.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)