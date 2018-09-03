3 child labourers rescued in Muzaffarnagar

Police have rescued three children who were allegedly employed by a farmer to work in his field in a village here, an official said Monday.
The children belonged to Madhya Pradesh's Singoli district. They were employed by a farmer to work in his field in Budina Kalan village, Sub Inspector Vijaypal Atri said.
The trio were rescued Sunday based on information provided by the Madhya Pradesh Police, he said.
Atri said the children were produced before a child welfare board, which recorded their statements.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
