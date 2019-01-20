JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Federer, Kerber stunned as Nadal powers into Open quarters

Lahiri misses the cut after third round at Desert Classic on PGA
Business Standard

3 from J-K die in Himachal's Chamba as car falls into gorge

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

A woman and her son were among three killed after their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district Sunday, police said.

The car, which had a Maharashtra registration number, fell into a gorge at Saru, Chamba's superintendent of police Monika Bhutunguru said.

The victims were from Bhasoli in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, she said.

Those killed were Rakesh Kumar, Kamlesh Kumari and her son Vikas Kumar.

Their bodies have been sent to the district hospital for autopsy, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, January 20 2019. 18:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements