Chikka finishes tied-24 as Jazz wins title in Singapore

Indian S Chikkarangappa finished Tied-24th after a final round of 71 at the SMBC Open on Sunday.

Chikka, who was in Top-10 midway through the second round, finished with rounds of 71, 66, 72 and 71 for a four-under 280.

Arjun Atwal, the only other Indian to make the cut, shot 74 on the final day and ended T-51st.

Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond found his winning rhythm when he closed with a six-under-par 65 to take home the SMBC Open trophy for his third and also seal his passage to The Open.

The 23-year-old arrived in on the back of a rich vein of form to establish himself as one of the genuine contenders for the prestigious SMBC trophy at the start of the week.

He did not disappoint as he shrugged off the challenges of a host of quality players including Sergio Garcia, and to become the third Thai after Thaworn Wiratchant (2001) and Prayad Marksaeng (2017) to lift his third with a winning total of 18-under-par 266.

Casey surmounted a strong challenge by signing for a 65 but it was never going to be enough to catch Jazz, who was unstoppable on the Sunday afternoon at the Sentosa Club.

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick, who was making his debut at the SMBC Singapore Open, closed with a 69 to take outright fourth place.

