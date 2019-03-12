3 killed, 18 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Mirzapur

Two women and an one-year-old baby were killed and 18 others injured when a tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Tuesday.

Around 30 people were returning from a shrine on the vehicle late Monday evening when the incident occurred near the Sai Baba nursery turn in Khaira Bhabhoota village, Supritendent of Police (Mirzapur) said.

Ayush (1), Rinku Devi (35) and Devanti (50) died in the accident, he said, adding that the injured were undergoing treatment at the

The vehicle overturned while trying to overtake another tractor, Kumar said.

