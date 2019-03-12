Bandhan's 14.9 pc stake to HDFC will test RBI 2016 guidelines

The Bandhan Bank's proposed 14.9 per cent stake allotment to HDFC for merging Gruh will test the Reserve Bank of India's regulations of 2016 on shareholding in private sector

Gruh Finance, the affordable housing arm of HDFC, was taken over in January by Kolkata based in a share swap deal.

"RBI's approval had been sought for allotment of 14.9 per cent stake of to HDFC post-merger. Though there is no apparent regulatory hurdle in this regard, this is the first case going through the RBI regulations of 2016," sources involved in the deal told

The deal will allow Bandhan Bank's promoter Bandhan Financial holding to come down to about 61 per cent from about 82 per cent, and HDFC to hold around 15 per cent in the merged entity from about 57 per cent in Gruh.

Meanwhile, has denied that it took control of Gruh in a costly deal.

"HDFC is not going to get any board berth and controlling premium in the deal," a top Bandhan Bank source said adding that analysts are not taking these factors into account



Moreover, both the companies (Bandhan Bank and Gruh Finance) are listed entities and the swap ratio was determined by exchange traded prices on which no one has any control, he said.

The swap ratio for the amalgamation will be 568 shares of Bandhan Bank for every 1,000 shares of Gruh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)