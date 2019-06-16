3 labourers killed in head-on collision

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Rajamhandravaram 

Three labourers riding a motorcycle were killed in a head-on collision involving a van on the national highway near Malesala village in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradash, police said.

Under the impact of the collision that took place on Saturday, Manohar Raju (16) and Golavely Sreenu (40) died on the spot while Ramisetty Veeralakshmi (35) died while being taken to hospital, thepolice said.

The three were workers in a brick kiln, they said.

A case has been registered, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 18:15 IST

