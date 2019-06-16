3 members of slain TMC leader's family killed

In another post-poll violence in West Bengal, three members of a family, stated to be (TMC) activists, were killed in district on Saturday, police said.

The three were family members of TMC Altaf Hossain who was murdered before the Lok Sabha elections.

It is alleged that those responsible for the killing of Hossain attacked his home at Kuchiamora village under station and murdered the three.

The assailants attacked Hossain's house with bombs and bullets and killed Altaf's son Sohel Rana, brother Khairuddin Sheikh and nephew

Neighbours rushed in immediately and a clash ensued. However, no casualty was reported in that skirmish, police said.

said the police were inactive and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

