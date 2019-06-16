JUST IN
3 members of slain TMC leader's family killed

Press Trust of India  |  Baharampore (WB) 

In another post-poll violence in West Bengal, three members of a family, stated to be Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists, were killed in Murshidabad district on Saturday, police said.

The three were family members of TMC leader Altaf Hossain who was murdered before the Lok Sabha elections.

It is alleged that those responsible for the killing of Hossain attacked his home at Kuchiamora village under Domkal police station and murdered the three.

The assailants attacked Hossain's house with bombs and bullets and killed Altaf's son Sohel Rana, brother Khairuddin Sheikh and nephew Rahidul Sheikh.

Neighbours rushed in immediately and a clash ensued. However, no casualty was reported in that skirmish, police said.

Trinamool Congress MP Abu Taher Khan said the police were inactive and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 00:05 IST

