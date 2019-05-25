3 members of 'Thak Thak' gang arrested from Delhi

The has arrested three suspected members of ' Thak' gang for robbing people in the national capital, officials said Saturday.

The trio was identified as (29), (28) and Mafooz Kurasi, all from Meerut,

Police started patrolling on Thursday on Ring Road near Dhaula On the basis of a CCTV footage, was identified. He, along with and Kurasi, was trying to stop a man, they said.

"After seeing police, they started running but were apprehended later. During frisking, five were recovered from the. One stolen motorcycle, which was parked near footpath, was also recovered at their instance," said DCP (South West)

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were from and were staying at a rented room in Zamia area here, he said.

They used to take ring road during peak traffic hours and parked their bike near opposite side of the road to flee after committing a crime, he said.

One of them used to knock ( Thak) on the vehicle to avoid attention of and in the meantime other accused use to overpower the victim and rob items, the DCP said.

