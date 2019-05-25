Nothing to worry, says Jadeja after India's batting collapse in warm-up

India's batting frailties might have been exposed again in the first warm-up against but spin-allrounder Jadeja said there is "nothing to worry" and the team will sort out its weakness ahead of beginning next week.

Electing to bat, suffered an early collapse in slightly bowling-friendly conditions at the before being bowled out for 179 in 39.2 overs. Jadeja's 54 off 50 balls and Hardik Pandya's 37-ball 30 were the only substantial scores.

"This is our first game, it is just one game and we can't players on one bad innings, one bad match. So nothing to worry as a batting unit," Jadeja told reporters at the post-match press conference.

"It is always difficult in England, you are coming from India, where you play in flat wicket ... we still have time to work on it. There is nothing to worry, just keep playing good

"As a batting unit we will work harder on our batting skills, everyone has a lot of experience, so nothing to worry."



Jadeja hoped will get better wickets to bat during

"It was typical English conditions, wicket was soft initially but it got better as day progressed. We hope we don't get this much amount of grass and get a better wicket to bat in the World cup," he said.

Asked about India's decision to bat first, Jadeja said: "We knew there will be seaming conditions, so we decided to bat to face tough conditions because if we bat in such conditions it will be easy for batsmen in actual matches. We took it as a challenge. We will do well, we have no doubt."



Jadeja said he will look to play his natural game and not put himself under pressure during the showpiece event.

"Everywhere I play, I will continue doing what I do. I will not put pressure on myself thinking about the world cup, will try to keep it simple," he said.

Jadeja blasted 54 off 50 balls studded with six fours and two sixes.

Talking about his innings, Jadeja said: "I had a lot of time, there were lot of overs. So I was talking to myself to not get the shot selection wrong. There was no rush. I knew if I can clear the initial overs, it will be helpful for me and that is what happened," he said.

"I was working on my batting during IPL. Whenever I get a chance, I go to the nets and work on technique and shot selection.

