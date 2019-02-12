3 women drug traffickers arrested from Guwahati rly station

(GRP) Tuesday arrested three women drug traffickers and recovered 24 grams of from their possession.

According to the of Hemanta Kumar Das, a joint team of GRP and Crime Branch of apprehended the three women at Guwahati railway station on Tuesday morning.

"The team recovered 12 plastic containers, containing suspected heroin, each weighing around two grams. The materials were seized from their possession as per the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act," he added.

The three women were identified as Marjina Begum (30), Mamiram Begum (30) and Bhanu Begum (40) and a case has also been registered, Das said.

