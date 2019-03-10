3-year-old girl raped by neighbour in Gujarat

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour in town of Gujarat, a said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the girl went to the house of the accused, Ramesh Koli, in Indira Nagar locality of town, located around 200 km from here, to play with his children, he said.

"The man was alone when the girl went to his house. He allegedly raped her. When her parents noticed blood on her clothes upon her return, they visited Koli's house and found blood there also," B-division police station's sub-inspector A B Jadeja said.

The girl's parents later lodged an FIR against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections for rape and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Jadeja said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, he said, adding efforts were on to nab the absconding accused.

