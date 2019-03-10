Seven-year-old girl raped, killed in Punjab

A seven-year old girl was allegedly raped and killed by her father's relative after being abducted by him in town here, police said Sunday.

A case has been registered on a complaint by the victim's mother who told the police that the main accused, who is her husband's nephew, had come to their house Saturday night.

The girl's father was away on some work and the accused allegedly abducted the girl and took her to a vacant godown near railways tracks where he raped and killed her, the police said.

Her body was found there, they said.

The police said another accused allegedly helped the man in the crime.

Karnail Singh, SHO police station, said an FIR was registered under various provisions of the IPC and the POCSO Act and a hunt was on to nab the two accused, who were at large.

