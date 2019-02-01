34 swine flu deaths in Gujarat this year so far

As many as 34 persons have died due to in since January 1, 2019, with three deaths recorded Friday, officials said.

The state has recorded 737 cases of in the last one month.

"Three patients died due to today, two in and one in Vadodara," officials said in a release.

This took the death toll due to the since the beginning of 2019 to 34, the release said.

Forty-one new cases were registered Friday.

Of the total of 737 swine flu cases, 413 patients were cured and discharged while 290 others were undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

The rise in swine flu cases was due to the cold weather, officials said.

