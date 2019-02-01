Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section of metro to be inspected on Feb 5

The 9.4 km-long to New Bus Adda section of Metro's will be inspected for safety on February 5, officials said Friday.

This section will be an extension of the 25.09-km Rithala- corridor or having 21 stations.

" for will inspect the to New Bus Adda section of metro on February 5," a said.

"This 9.41-km elevated section comprises eight stations -- Shahid Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, and New Bus Adda," he said.

After the opening of this section, the Metro network span will become 336.5 km with 244 metro stations.

The Metro's current operational span is 327 km with 236 stations.

