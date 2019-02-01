Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section of metro to be inspected on Feb 5

-
The 9.4 km-long Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda section of Delhi Metro's Red Line will be inspected for safety on February 5, officials said Friday.
This section will be an extension of the 25.09-km Rithala-Dilshad Garden corridor or Red Line having 21 stations.
"Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety S K Pathak will inspect the Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda section of metro on February 5," a senior official said.
"This 9.41-km elevated section comprises eight stations -- Shahid Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, Hindon River Station and New Bus Adda," he said.
After the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network span will become 336.5 km with 244 metro stations.
The Delhi Metro's current operational span is 327 km with 236 stations.
