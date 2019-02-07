4 cops suspended, 26 shifted to police lines after custodial death in Rajasthan

A man allegedly committed suicide in police custody in Rajasthan's district following which four policemen were suspended and another 26 were shifted to the police lines on Thursday, an said.

Dinesh, who was detained in a case of theft, allegedly hanged himself with a piece of cloth in the police station on Wednesday evening, police said.

He went to the toilet and committed suicide. One head constable, who is the investigating of the case, and three constables were suspended and 26 others staffers of the police station were shifted to police lines in the matter of the custodial death, of Police Yad said on Thursday.

No action has been taken gainst the of as he took charge on Wednesday, Phansal said.

He said further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)