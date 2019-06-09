Air India to resume additional Delhi-Colombo flight from July 15: Civil Aviation Minister

will resume its additional flight on Delhi- route from July 15, said on Sunday.

The national carrier had stopped operating the additional flight after the April 21 terror attack in that targeted churches and luxury hotels, killing total 258 people and injuring 500 others.

In Colombo, on Sunday pledged India's solidarity with the people of as he visited the St Anthony's church, one of the sites of the horrific attacks, and paid tributes to the victims of the deadly terror strikes.

Out of 258 people killed, 11 were Indians.

Puri said in a tweet on Sunday, "Honouring the spirit of friendship & mutual cooperation between & Sri Lanka, & to express solidarity with the people of the island nation, I am delighted to announce the resumption of additional flight between New & from 15th July 2019."



"Having spent several years as a posted in Colombo, & its wonderful people will always have a cherished place in my life. Also not many people know that I was in when summoned me to to join his team in September 2017," he added.

