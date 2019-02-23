4 Russian nationals arrested for peddling drugs in Goa

Four Russian nationals have been arrested for alleged possession of drugs in North Goa's village, police said Saturday.

One of the arrested persons has also confessed during interrogation that he has been involved in thefts at ATMs in the state, a said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team Friday raided the house of one (30), a Russian national, who was found cultivating cannabis in a rented apartment, said of Police (North) Chandan Chaudhury.

Shtennikov told police during questioning that an apartment in area, in Pernem taluka, was being used as a base for peddling drugs by a group of Russians, she said.

A raid on this house led to the arrest of (35) and MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) and ganja (cannabis), worth Rs 2.09 lakh, was found, the said.

Vafin has said during interrogation that he had used and explosive substances to break open ATMs in the state to steal cash, Chaudhury said.

Ecstasy tablets, MDMA and ganja worth Rs 2.38 lakh was found from another Russian national identified as Evgenii Zakharin (38), the SP said.

The fourth accused, (32), was found with drugs worth Rs 7 lakh.

All four have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further probe was underway to find out more about the network the accused were operating, the SP informed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)